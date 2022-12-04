Rhumbline Advisers Buys 17,982 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,982 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $26.97 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 108.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

