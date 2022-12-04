Rhumbline Advisers Buys 22,704 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 1.6 %

SBCF opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.