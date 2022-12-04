Rhumbline Advisers Buys 552 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Encore Wire were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Trading Down 1.6 %

Encore Wire stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average of $126.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $155.35.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.