Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,719 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wingstop were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 12.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wingstop by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WING shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $163.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.58. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $178.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.10.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

