Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.59. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPK. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $350,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

