Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Federal Signal were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,586,000 after buying an additional 52,996 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

Federal Signal Stock Performance

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FSS opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.93%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

