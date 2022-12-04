Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Trading Up 2.8 %

United Natural Foods stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.04. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.