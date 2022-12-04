Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,841 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Vision were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $499.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

