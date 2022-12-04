Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MaxLinear were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 14.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MXL opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXL. Susquehanna cut their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

