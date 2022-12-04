Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.