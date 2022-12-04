Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.86 Million Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,175 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BancFirst were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BancFirst by 1.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BancFirst by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BancFirst by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in BancFirst by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on BancFirst to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $102.06 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

