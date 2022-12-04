Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brady were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 795,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 398,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 142,696 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 739.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Brady Stock Performance

BRC opened at $47.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.11 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.