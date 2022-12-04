Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.23 Million Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sonos were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Sonos Stock Up 1.6 %

About Sonos

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $32.01.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading

