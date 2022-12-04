Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,820,000 after buying an additional 703,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,663,000 after buying an additional 89,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 747,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

CG stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

