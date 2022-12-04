Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Five9 were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 515,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Five9 by 30.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Five9 by 1,146.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at $2,459,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $2,473,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.05. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $144.63.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $270,267.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,407.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock worth $1,246,590 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.