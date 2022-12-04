Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Viasat were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $102,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). Viasat had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

