Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $54.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

