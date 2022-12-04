Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 590,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,264.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 372,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 344,997 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,181,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 690,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $24.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

