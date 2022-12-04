Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.57 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658. 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

