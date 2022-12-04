Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,769.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 121,144 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 119,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.08. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $127.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 57,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 57,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

