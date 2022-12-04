Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.63 Million Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Covetrus were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 385.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 77.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Stock Performance

Covetrus stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

