Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,368 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Washington Federal were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 179.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter worth $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter worth $94,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 110.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Stock Down 0.3 %

Washington Federal stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Washington Federal Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.