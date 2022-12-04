Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WMS opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $7,487,848.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,136.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $7,487,848.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,136.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,527 shares of company stock worth $54,603,728 over the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

