Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,923 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Popular were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Popular by 102.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $70.80 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $99.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.01%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

