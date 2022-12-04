Rhumbline Advisers Invests $5.87 Million in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 134,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

