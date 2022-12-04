Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 18,842 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kennametal were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Kennametal Price Performance

KMT opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.03. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

