Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 217,082 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sabre were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Sabre Trading Up 3.5 %

Sabre Company Profile

Shares of SABR opened at $6.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.78.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.