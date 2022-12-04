Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 27,247 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,247 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Terex were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Terex Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TEX opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

