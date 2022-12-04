Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 31,582 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tenable were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,269,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Tenable by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 76,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

TENB stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.31. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

