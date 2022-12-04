Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,444 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.01 and its 200 day moving average is $178.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,823. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

