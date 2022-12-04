Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 75,420 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xerox were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Xerox by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Xerox by 36.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xerox Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $16.67 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.53%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.