Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,313 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axos Financial were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Axos Financial by 273.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 105.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Axos Financial by 75.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

AX stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $207.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.