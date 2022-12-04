Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,407 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in M.D.C. were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in M.D.C. by 94.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 65.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDC opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

