Rhumbline Advisers Purchases Shares of 343,572 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 343,572 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in UiPath by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $27,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,923,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824 over the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $48.68.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.