Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. CWM LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

INSP opened at $239.49 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $272.04. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.87 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.13.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.