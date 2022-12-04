Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,816 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGS. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.54%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.