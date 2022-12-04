Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAFE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Safehold by 206.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Safehold by 15.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Safehold by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $29.33 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. Safehold had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

