Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $52.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

