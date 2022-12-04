Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sanmina by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanmina Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

SANM opened at $67.40 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

