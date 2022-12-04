Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 461.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 166,870 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 285,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 150,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 62,133 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,759,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,278,000 after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $33.32.

