Sfmg LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 194.4% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Shares of MSFT opened at $255.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.