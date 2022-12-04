ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

SWAV opened at $249.89 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.43. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 107.25 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,950 shares of company stock worth $13,925,684 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

