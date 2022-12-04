Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $7.33 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Apple by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,758,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.60. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

