Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $2,298,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,650,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,737,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 400,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,650,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,737,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 904,175 shares of company stock worth $21,049,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

SIX opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.