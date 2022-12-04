Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,648 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $109,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $164.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

