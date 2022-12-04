SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,712 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.2% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in SouthState by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SouthState by 2.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,283 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SouthState Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $87.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.78.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

