SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,456 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $88.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.