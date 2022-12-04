Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Splunk were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.56. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

