Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STGW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 7,481.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,591 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 519,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 2,766.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 351,659 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $2,235,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $1,879,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Stagwell stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $663.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

