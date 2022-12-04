Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $909,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $81.94 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

